“Kommersant”: named preliminary reasons for the absence of explosions during the UAV attack in Moscow

The explosive devices in the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that attacked Moscow could not work for two reasons. Them in an interview with Kommersant voiced experts who examined the wreckage of the drones.

According to experts, the absence of explosions could be affected both by the operation of electronic warfare equipment and by the fact that the residential buildings that the drones hit were not their main targets.

Of the three UAVs that arrived in Moscow on the morning of May 30, only one exploded – in New Moscow. According to experts, the explosives in the drone could not detonate or explode incompletely. A bright flash caught on footage of eyewitnesses could be the ignition of gasoline vapors in a broken engine. There were no explosions on Leninsky Prospekt and Profsoyuznaya Street, where drone arrivals were also recorded.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare. According to the publication, it is also assumed that the explosive devices in the drones did not work, since the houses in their path were decoys, and the drones could fly to other objects.

This version will be considered by the expert. Experts will also establish which drones were used for the attack – at the moment it is known that we are talking about aircraft-type UAVs.

As a result of the drone attack on Moscow, three houses were damaged. Two people asked for medical help, they refused hospitalization. The Ministry of Defense called the incident a terrorist act. According to the agency, a total of eight drones participated in the attack, all were suppressed.