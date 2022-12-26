“Kommersant”: Dmitry Davydov could be put on the wanted list in Russia at the request of Kazakhstan

Businessman Dmitry Davydov (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation as a foreign agent), known as the author of the project “20 ideas for the development of Russia”, could be put on the wanted list in the country at the request of Kazakhstan. About it writes “Kommersant” with reference to sources in law enforcement agencies.

Davydov is a co-owner of the Olimp betting company. In the media, he is also called a Kazakh entrepreneur. In 2019, a criminal case was initiated against him. The investigation against him is being conducted by the Almaty Department of the National Security Committee (KNB) of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2020, he was put on the wanted list in the republic.

On December 26, the Russian Interior Ministry added Davydov to its search base. This fact, according to the interlocutors of the newspaper, is explained by the fact that recently the KNB put Davydov on the interstate wanted list.

It is alleged that the Russian police have no claims against the businessman yet. “And due to the fact that he does not have Russian citizenship, if he is detained on the territory of the Russian Federation, most likely, without any delay, he will be extradited to the initiator of the search,” the source of the newspaper added.

In Kazakhstan, Davydov is charged with organizing an illegal gambling business by a criminal group with the extraction of income on an especially large scale. He is also charged with the legalization of proceeds from crime and participation in a criminal group.

On December 16, the Russian Ministry of Justice added Davydov to the list of foreign agents.