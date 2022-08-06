Strenuous angina can be a precursor to a heart attack, although it is rarely seen as a serious problem. Anna Korenevich, a cardiologist, told about this on August 6.

“As soon as you have it, especially if you are a man over 40 years old, emotional, nervous, work hard, are hyper-responsible and still smoke and do little sports, then you are 100 percent a patient of a cardiologist. Therefore, we must immediately respond and go to the doctor so that it does not develop into a coronary catastrophe and death, ”the specialist told the publication. “Doctor Peter”.

Angina pectoris is expressed in burning, heaviness and squeezing in the chest. This sensation may radiate to the left arm, left shoulder, neck, or lower jaw. Such discomfort appears with increased physical activity and disappears at rest.

“This condition can last 5-15 minutes, and then it goes away on its own, and people safely forget about it. You can’t do this – this is also a signal. We must go and check the body in full – one cardiogram will not be enough. Especially if you have risk factors – obesity, smoking, hypertension, high blood sugar and cholesterol,” the expert added.

On August 4, cardiologist Simon Matskeplishvili gave advice on taking heart medication in hot weather. He called for special care when taking blood thinners.

On July 28, cardiologist Rustem Osmanov told Izvestia what preventive measures would help prevent the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD). The cardiologist attributed the observance of a hypocholesterol diet to the main measures. It is also important to limit the intake of salt, give up cigarettes and alcohol.