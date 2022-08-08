Interfax: Tetra Pak to sell its business in Russia to Eaton Investments LLC for €1

The Swedish company, the manufacturer of Tetra Pak packaging, will transfer its Russian business, a subsidiary of Tetra Pak JSC, to the Eaton Investments LLC group of companies. The new possible owner was named by two sources “Interfax”familiar with the situation.

One of the interlocutors of the agency said that the amount of the transaction will be one euro. Eaton Investments LLC will receive 100 percent of the company’s shares. Another interlocutor of the agency clarified that the deal is still being negotiated, but its elaboration has already reached the final stages. According to him, the owners of the company plan to replace Tetra Pak with a new brand that will be created after the closing of the deal. Representatives of Tetra Pak declined to disclose the terms of the deal.

The departure of Tetra Pak from Russia and the transfer of business to local management became known on July 26. It was noted that the company cannot continue to work due to the impact of export restrictions on Russia.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko, commenting on the information about the company’s departure, said that the country has opportunities to create its own analogues of packaging and the state is ready to provide the market with domestic food packaging. Abramchenko also pointed to the successful completion of an experiment to produce eco-friendly food packaging.