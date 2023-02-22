Kyodo: The first launch of the Japanese H3 heavy rocket should take place before March 10

The first launch of the Japanese heavy rocket H3 should take place before March 10. The new launch date for the carrier with reference agency Kyodo reports TASS.

According to experts from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, postponing the launch to a later date would be problematic.

According to the conclusions of experts, the last attempt to launch the carrier, which was made on February 17, was unsuccessful due to a malfunction in the power supply system.

Earlier, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency reported that the first launch of the H3 rocket was postponed from February 15 to February 17 due to weather conditions.

At present, Russia, the USA, France and China have operating heavy space rockets.