Nutritionist Dianova called a hearty soup a replacement for a full meal

Nutritionist, gastroenterologist Nuria Dianova told what dish can replace a full meal. About this she told in an interview with Sputnik radio.

Dianova named a dish to replace a full meal and stressed that it could be a full meal. Such soups contain potatoes, cereals or pasta, a lot of vegetables, as well as a sufficient amount of meat or fish – from 70 to 100 grams.

“This is a complete meal. To such a soup, a maximum can be added to some meager, purely symbolic piece of bread. That’s all, nothing more is needed for such a full meal from a hearty soup, ”the expert noted.

The nutritionist added that you should not eat such a soup in large quantities. Women should consume no more than 350 milliliters of this dish at one meal. “For men who have more body weight, the maximum volume is half a liter,” Dianova concluded.

