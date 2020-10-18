British scientists in the course of research have come to the conclusion about the disease in humans, which more than doubles the risk of death from coronavirus infection.

Experts from the UK studied data from 372 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit of four hospitals in London and Birmingham from March 10 to July 23, reports RBC.

216 patients had chronic or infection-related kidney problems. Of these, 107 people died (50%). Of the remaining 156 patients without kidney problems, 32 people (21%) died.

The researchers hypothesized that the likelihood of death was related to the effects of the virus on the body as a whole, the use of toxic agents to treat infection, and the “cross-link” between the lungs and kidneys.

The scientists published their research in the journal Anesthesia.

