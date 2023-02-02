Deputy Foreign Minister Grushko: interaction between the Russian Federation and the Council of Europe is possible only if Moscow’s interests are respected

Certain interaction between Russia and the Council of Europe (CE) will be possible within the framework of the remaining conventions and protocols to them, in which Moscow participates, said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko. About it writes “Parliamentary newspaper”.

The Russian side agrees to work with the Council of Europe only on an equal footing and with respect for Moscow’s interests, the diplomat called the condition for interaction. Grushko noted that Moscow remains a party to about 40 conventions and protocols to them, for participation in which it is not necessary to be a member of the Council of Europe.

The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified that the West got to these depoliticized industry documents. “Not shunning gross violations of international law and the provisions of these treaties themselves, they are depriving Russian representatives in the governing bodies of the relevant conventions of their basic powers,” he stressed. Grushko announced that Russia had no intention of returning to the Council of Europe.

On January 17, a draft law was submitted to the State Duma of the Russian Federation, according to which the international treaties of the Council of Europe with respect to Russia will cease to have effect.