In the education department, many cases of jobs in fake documents and names have come up in the past. The case of Anamika Shukla of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ School raised a question mark over the working of Basic Education Department of the state. Since then, cases of fraud have been coming up one by one. A similar fraud has also emerged from Ghazipur.Shailja, who hails from Ballia in a school in Barachawar block, has been working as Vibha Singh for many years. The officer of Basic Education received instructions from STF, after which the matter could get to the bottom. Investigation revealed that Asli Vibha Sadat is from Akbarpur in Ghazipur district. She currently lives in Varanasi. Shailaja had applied for teacher recruitment but could not appear in the merit. After this Shailaja got a fake copy of all the documents of Vibha Singh (High School, Intermediate, Graduate as well as TET certificate). She then started claiming herself to be Vibha Singh. Not only this, Shailaja also obtained residence and scheduled caste certificate and Aadhaar card in a fake way.

This name on radar

Basic education officer Ghazipur Shravan Kumar Gupta said that after being selected in the recruitment of science mathematics teacher in the year 2015, fake Vibha Singh alias Shailaja was posted in the upper primary school Tajpur. Since then she was teaching there. If found guilty in the investigation of Basic Education Department, fake Vibha Singh alias Shailaja has been issued notice and asked to present his case within a week. Instructions have also been given to take action in case of no reply. This also includes the removal of him from employment and the salary recovery. With this, he said that this is not a case of alone in the department, but there are two or three more such cases which are under investigation. Action will also be taken against them when its report comes in a few days.