We have known for some time that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise the roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively in the final season of Better Call Saul. With only three episodes remaining, many are still wondering when the criminal duo will make their appearance, thankfully. It seems that the wait is finally about to end.

Recently, it was discovered that the next chapter of Better Call Saul will bear the name ofbreaking bad”. That’s right, the same name of the iconic series. Now, although this does not guarantee that Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will appear in the chapter, the description of this indicates that the duo would finally return to the small screen:

“Partners scale your company to new levels.”

As if this were not enough, the penultimate episode of Better Call Saul was written by Vince Gilligan, the creator of breaking bad, so the participation of Cranston and Paul could well extend to more than one chapter. The only thing we can do is wait for the weekend to have a clear answer to all our questions.

Via: A.V. Club