During the weekend, the stranger things daywhere new information was given about the future of the property. Thus, the name that the first chapter of the fifth season of the series will have was shared here.

According to Netflix, the first episode of the fifth and final season of stranger things will be called The Crawlwhich was written by the Duffer Brothers, the creators of the acclaimed show.

to close out #StrangerThingsDayvery excited to reveal that the Stranger Things 5 ​​premiere episode titled… THE CRAWL pic.twitter.com/QosrkNZcRi —Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no more information about the fifth season. There is no release date, or anything like that. With this, The name of The Crawl doesn’t give away much about what we’ll see once Mike, Elevate and company return to the small screen.

We can only wait for Netflix to share more information about the fifth and final season of stranger things. On related topics, an actor from the series joins the Gran Turismo movie. Similarly, Maya Hawking wants her character to die in the series.

Editor’s Note:

More than anything, I am excited that it is finally possible to say goodbye to the characters of stranger things. While the universe will continue to expand, the story of Mike and company will come to an end, and I hope it will be in a way that is satisfying.

Via: Netflix