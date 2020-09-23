new Delhi: This year, a name was mentioned many times in the demonstration in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). This name was of Bilkis Bano Dadi. Now Dadi’s name has been included in the list of 100 most influential people of Time magazine.

Dadi Bilkis had staged a sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh for several days. Dadi was a well-known face in the media in those days. During the demonstration, he had told the media several times that until the government does not withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act, it will not end the protest demonstration in Shaheen Bagh. For now, he has got an international identity.

5 Indians included including PM Modi

Time magazine has released the list of 100 most influential people in the world this year. In this list, five Indians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Ayushman Khurana have got a place. Apart from these, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Ravindra Gupta, a doctor of Indian origin based in London, and the name of Bilkis Dadi, who came in the discussion with Shaheen Bagh movement, are also included in the list of Indians. All these people have been very much in discussion around the world this year.

In the list of Time magazine, Chinese President Xi Chinping, US President Donald Trump, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen have also got a place. In addition to these, Presidential candidate Joe Biden in the US, Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the US, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and many other leaders of the world are included. American expert Anthony Fossey is also named in this list. Foci have been very much discussed during the Corona epidemic.

Ayushman Khurana is the only Indian actor who has been named in the list of 100 influential people of the world. He wrote on the social media account – ‘I am feeling proud by joining the list of 100 influential people of the world released by Time magazine.’ His fans are congratulating him for this honor. Actress Deepika Padukone has also praised her.

