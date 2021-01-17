The detained official of the Norilsk administration in the case of the death of people under an avalanche turned out to be the son of the vice-speaker of the Novosibirsk Legislative Assembly Yevgeny Panferov. The name of the suspect on Sunday, January 17, was disclosed by the “Rise” edition.

According to them, he has been in charge of the Department of Civil Defense and Emergencies for about a month. The detainee’s father, Andrei Panferov, is sure that the investigation is looking for those who need to be named the perpetrators of the tragedy, and his son is a suitable candidate.

Andrei Panferov said that no one informed his son that a report had come about the threat of an avalanche. According to him, the real reason for the tragedy is that hotels were built in the avalanche-prone direction in violation of safety rules. He said that on this occasion, letters were repeatedly written with a request to understand the situation and remove the buildings. And on the day of the tragedy, Evgeny Panferov and the detained dispatcher could not do anything, since they did not receive information from the duty officer in a timely manner.

On January 16, it was reported that the head of the civil defense and emergency situations (civil defense and emergency situations) administration of Norilsk was detained in a criminal case on the death of people under an avalanche.

According to the investigation, he did not ensure proper control over the activities of his subordinates and did not check the completeness of the information contained in the weather report. As a result, the operational officer on duty, who received a forecast from the Ministry of Emergency Situations about a possible avalanche in the mountainous regions of the region from December 31, 2020 to January 11, 2021, did not include these data in the operational summary of the Civil Defense and Emergency Situations Department of the Norilsk city administration. As a result of his negligence, the local authorities were not warned of an avalanche danger, respectively, did not take security measures, and as a result, three people died, the UK noted.

On the same day, the operational duty officer of the dispatching service of the Norilsk administration was detained. He is suspected of negligence, resulting in the death of people.

On January 8, 2021, at about 11 pm, an avalanche descended in the area of ​​the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex in Norilsk. As a result, four buildings were filled up, in two of which there were people. Three people died: a spouse and a small child, a 14-year-old teenager was hospitalized with serious injuries.