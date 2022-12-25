Senator’s name Carlos Favaro (PSD-MT), 53 years old, gained strength in recent days to take over the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply from January 2023. The president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) must make the nomination official by Tuesday (27.Dec) along with the other 15 ministers who are missing.

As shown the Power360 on November 30, Fávaro was one of the main candidates to take over the portfolio in the Lula government. His name was mentioned throughout the electoral campaign, when he coordinated the group on the subject.

During the campaign, Carlos Fávaro produced 2 documents: a government plan for agribusiness (full – 495 KB) and a list of PT proposals for the sector (full – 34 KB). The congressman also spoke with the then vice-candidate on Lula’s ticket, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), which had among its attributions to dialogue with the sector.

Carlos Fávaro is the founder of the FPA (Agricultural Parliamentary Front) and was president of Aprosoja-MT (Association of Soy and Corn Producers of the State of Mato Grosso).

The nomination also had the endorsement of the businessman Blairo Maggi, Minister of Agriculture from 2016 to 2018, in the Michel Temer government. It was Maggi’s articulation to affiliate Fávaro’s alternate in the Senate, Margareth Buzetti, to the PSD. The movement aims to prevent her from voting against the Lula government after taking over Fávaro’s seat in the Casa Alta, when he takes leave to head the ministry.

Ministers already announced

Lula announced the 1st wave of ministers of the new government with 5 names, on December 9. Nominations went to Ministries of Finance, Justice, Chief of Staff, Foreign Affairs and Defense🇧🇷

The petista nominated the former mayor of São Paulo and former minister of Education, Fernando Haddad (PT), to take over the farma ministry that will be recreated from the division of the current Ministry of Economy.

In addition to Haddad, the PT also made official the name of the former TCU (Union Court of Auditors) minister. Jose Mucio to the Defense and the former governor of Maranhão Flavio Dino (PSB-MA) to Head of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security🇧🇷

the ambassador Mauro Vieira will be the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs🇧🇷 THE Civil House will be commanded by the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa (PT).

The singer Margareth Menezes was the 6th confirmed for Esplanada dos Ministérios from Lula. She will hold the position of Minister of Culture. The announcement was made by the PT on your Instagram profile🇧🇷

On Thursday (22.Dec), Lula announced 16 more names that will integrate the future government. In all, the President-elect’s Esplanade will be made up of 37 ministers.

Of the 21 names already confirmed, 6 are women (29% of the total). Blacks will command 5 folders (24%). An indigenous, former governor Wellington Dias (PT-PI), was nominated for Regional Development. So far, 11 ministers are white men – representing 52% of the total.

Here are the 21 ministers announced so far who will compose the 1st echelon of Lula’s government.

WHICH MINISTRIES MISSING

In addition to the official announcement of Carlos Fávaro as head of the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture, nominations for another 15 portfolios are missing. Are they: