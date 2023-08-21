FromAlina Schroeder close

A young couple find themselves in dire straits on their way to the wedding reception. The bride’s new last name is their undoing – and the party is on the brink.

Tokyo/Bern – The wedding is probably one of the most beautiful days for every couple. But things don’t always go smoothly at the wedding: while a bride is so annoyed by her future husband that she breaks off the wedding shortly beforehand, the big celebration for Shizuka and Timo Dätwyler threatened not to take place at all.

After marriage in Japan: New surname is the bride’s undoing

The Japanese and the Swiss exchanged vows at a registry office in Japan – in the country where the two met and also live together. However, they wanted to celebrate the bond of marriage in the groom’s home country, Switzerland. More precisely in the Bernese Oberland, like blick.ch reported. However, there was a problem: the bride’s new last name, Datwyler, cannot be translated one-to-one into Japanese. When the characters closest to the pronunciation are translated into Latin, the name “Dattouira” comes out.

For this reason, “Dattouria” should also be on her new passport, which Shizuka applied for after the wedding. The couple relied on this and also booked plane tickets with this name for the trip to Switzerland so that there were no difficulties. One would think that this was well thought out – but then came a bitter surprise: When the young Japanese woman accepted her passport, it said in black and white: Shizuka Datwyler. The couple didn’t think much of it at first, as online check-in finally worked – until they wanted to board the flight.

Airline bans women from traveling to Switzerland: the groom is angry – “We were in an emergency”

Just four days before the wedding celebration in the Alps, the newlyweds were at the check-in desk in Tokyo airport and got nowhere. Since the passport did not have the same name as the flight ticket, Swiss Airline refused to let the bride on board. The name could not be changed afterwards. “We had no choice but to buy a new ticket for them,” said Timo Dätwyler loudly blick.ch.

However, that was not affordable. The couple paid a whopping 850,000 yen for it – the equivalent of 5,310.19 euros. The groom expressed disappointment and made serious accusations against the airline: “I couldn’t shake the impression that Swiss was taking advantage of our situation. We were in an emergency, after all our wedding was taking place in a few days. I was willing to pay almost anything.”

Swiss Air responds to the groom’s allegations

Swiss reacted promptly. At the request of the Swiss newspaper, the airline said that Shizuka and Timo Dätwyler had the opportunity to change the name on the ticket after booking for a fee of 25 francs (26.03 euros). In addition, as a gesture of goodwill, Swiss refunded the originally purchased boarding pass on the day of departure and wanted to send the couple a voucher for the difference between the invalid and the newly purchased ticket.

Although the journey to the celebration started with some hardships, the young couple and all their guests were able to toast their marriage on time in the Swiss mountains. Another bride didn’t feel like celebrating when she saw her mother-in-law.