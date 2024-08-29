Although many have questioned the quality of the films Jurassic Worldno one can deny the commercial success that each film has achieved. Thus, many are eagerly awaiting the next installment in the series. Now, not only has it been confirmed when it will be released, This feature film will not be released in theaters, but we already know its official name.

Through his official Twitter account, it has been confirmed that The next film in this saga will be named Jurassic World: RebirthThat’s not all, as it has also been revealed that this installment will hit theaters next July 2025. That is, in less than a year we will be able to return to the Jurassic world.

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025. pic.twitter.com/CLUdLQPPfO — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) August 29, 2024

Although there are not many details at the moment, we know that Jurassic World: Rebirth will star Scarlett Johanssonand it is not ruled out that some of the protagonists of past films have some kind of participation. This means that Chris Pratt could return. Considering that this film is still a year away, it is likely that we will not see a trailer until the end of 2024, or the beginning of 2025.

Remember, Jurassic World: Rebirth will hit theaters in July 2025. On related topics, you can find out more details about this film here. Similarly, Jeff Goldblum celebrates Scarlett Johansson’s participation.

Author’s Note:

Considering that only the first film of a Jurassic trilogy is worth watching, it may be Rebirth not only a box office success, but also a critical success.

Via: Jurassic World