While the arcades GiGOonce owned SAW before the company abandoned the Arcade sector, they seem not to be doing well enough to close one after the other even in the most iconic points, at home NAMCO extension expansion is attempted by opening new game centers.

If until last month it was thought that the biggest conquest had been that of Electric Townwith the occupation ofGiGO of Akihabaraa new project has just been announced for Shinjukumore precisely a Kabukichowhich will see the arrival of a huge games room of 1,431 square meters!

Named NAMCO Tokyothis place will be built in the recently built skyscraper Tokyo Kabukicho Towerand will really offer everything inside: arcade cabinets, UFO Catcher, Ichiban Kuji, gashapon, a shop dedicated to ONE PIECE Card game, and even a bar with alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks (until midnight).

NAMCO Tokyo will officially open its doors on April 14thand the service hours each day will be from 11 in the morning until 1 in the night.

Address:

Namco Tokyo / ナムコトーキョー

Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Kabukicho 1-29-1, Tokyu Kabukicho Tower 3rd floor

東京都新宿区歌舞伎町一丁目２９番１号 東急歌舞伎町タワー３F

Opening hours: 11:00 – 01:00

Source: NAMCO extension via SoraNews24