“Namaa” for the advancement of women organized a dialogue session on its “Irtiqa” platform under the title “Contact with Irtiqa” in the “House of Wisdom” in Sharjah, through which it presents new insights for discussions aimed at enabling private sector companies to promote the integration of women into the work environment. Through the creation of systems and policies, and the establishment of a culture of respect for the competencies and capabilities of women.

The meeting, which bore the slogan “Women in the Work Environment: Preparing a Roadmap to Achieve Equality and Equal Opportunities”, hosted more than 40 participants from representatives of medium and large private companies, cadres of government and semi-governmental institutions, and a group of opinion leaders and media professionals.

The meeting included a dialogue session that reviewed effective and applicable strategies to enhance the integration of women in the work environment.

The speakers shared their own experiences and experiences, and reviewed a number of lessons learned and recommendations, which included finding concrete solutions to promote equality and equal opportunities, increasing the representation of men in seminars, sessions and forums discussing women’s issues, and enhancing women’s self-confidence and awareness of their strengths. The attendees were also able to participate in the discussion and seek advice on best practices as women facing challenges in the labor market.

The participants emphasized the importance of individual and institutional dialogue to broaden intellectual horizons, identify diverse viewpoints, and interact with personalities with visions and ideas who adopt the issue of equality from intellectual, economic and social grounds.

The speakers addressed the need for studies and research on issues of women’s empowerment in the labor market and in the private sector in particular, in addition to developing accurate and comprehensive measurement tools to monitor the progress of the undiminished partnership of women in all job positions, determining the consequences of these policies on the growth of the sector, and preparing strategies to create Positive changes enhance job fairness, which today constitutes a development value in the culture of the modern economy.

Reem bin Karam, Director of Namaa, said: “There are approximately 2.5 billion working women who do not have equal economic opportunities with men, according to the “Women, Work and Law 2022” report issued by the World Bank Group, and in “Namaa” we believe in our ability to create Positive change, and for this we are keen to take targeted measures to reduce the existing disparities in equality and equal opportunities, which negatively affect the work environment and the economy, and this goal cannot be achieved without the interaction and support of the private sector, which constitutes a large part of the workforce and the global economy. Based on Nama’s keenness to achieve this goal on the ground.”

She added: “On this occasion, I would like to thank all the guests and participants in this meeting, and remind them of the importance of mobilizing efforts at the regional and global levels to confront the challenges and obstacles that have hindered generations of women and prevented them from achieving their full potential, especially in the companies in which they work, and I hope that through our discussion today we will be We are able to put forward actionable recommendations, and continue to consolidate our leading role in the advancement of women.”

For her part, Predexia CEO Paula Newby said: “Data is a key component of driving positive change in issues of equality, equal opportunities and women’s empowerment through collection, study and analysis, which ensures that we measure development and progress.”

In turn, Executive Director of the Architectural and Civil Projects Department at Bee’ah Group, Nada Taryam, said: “At the beginning of my career, I received support that helped me develop and enhance my confidence to reach what I have reached today, and I see that this type of support helped me contribute to the march of Women’s Empowerment”.

The Director of Job Interaction at MBC Group, Badria Al-Saeed, confirmed that “the conscious and responsible decision is the decision that consolidates the principles that we adopt in the form of a culture, and for this we must cooperate together to bring out the best in others, and to make this equality and the contribution of women in an environment Work is a dominant societal culture.

“Women need to manage their lives, make difficult decisions, and discuss their dreams, aspirations and ambitions with employees and partners, and I believe clarity facilitates this process,” said Carlina Marani, Director of Market Growth at Accenture Middle East.

With this meeting, Irtiqaa provided a vital platform for communication and advocacy for the issue of equality, to discuss ways to overcome challenges related to the integration of women in private sector companies. To provide an inclusive and fair work environment for all in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia, “Namaa” will continue its efforts with three meetings over the next year.