From a very young age, Naldy Saldaña He demonstrated his talent for music. As the years went by, the young woman found out about the casting of Corazón Serrano and with the support of her father, she traveled from her native Morropón to her home, in Piura, to compete against thousands of applicants who were seeking to be the new member of the group. Despite all her insecurities, the then teenager—she was about to turn 14— she ended up being chosen to sing with the Guerrero Neira brotherswho officially presented it at a concert held in Piura.

In conversation with La República, the artist pointed out that she was with the group for six months, since the Ministry of Women alerted the Ministry of Labor about the working conditions in which the teenagers worked in Serrano Heart. For this reason, he made the decision to leave the orchestra with great regret. “It affected me directly,” he said. Although the orchestra agreed to request permission for her early reinstatement, she — over time — changed her mind.

Why didn’t Naldy Saldaña return to Corazón Serrano?

Naldy Saldañawho now has his own orchestra, said that, after retiring from Corazón Serrano, he joined El Encanto de Corazón, Puro Sentimiento and Fragancia Tropical, in which he gained experience while he had the hope of returning to the group of the Guerrero Neira brothers, with who had spoken about his possible return.

“Due to the issue of age (I left the group) and We talked that when everything happens maybe we can get a permit or when I am of age I can rejoin the group. Yes, there was that topic of conversation that I was always excited about, but As time went by, I joined other groups and gained more experience, I learned and my way of thinking also changed.”said the cumbiambera.

Along the same lines, the interpreter of ‘In the Dark’ recalled the pace of life that the members of the northern group lead, which would not allow her to have much free time, since she had planned to create her orchestra since she was in Serrano Heart.

“What happens is that Corazón Serrano has a very hectic life because they work almost every day and they are traveling from one place to another. Nothing takes away the excitement of wanting to return, but I thought about my family, about maybe wanting to be a soloist and dedicate myself to my music. So, like that’s where I changed,” he said.

Although nearly 10 years have passed since his departure from Corazón Serrano, Naldy Saldaña has good memories with the Guerrero Neira brothers and even leaves open the possibility of returning to the orchestra where he recorded ‘Me enamoré’ and ‘Como duele tu bye bye’.

Who are the current members of Corazón Serrano?

