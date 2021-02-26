Argentine tennis lived between the late ’90s and the beginning of the 2010s a golden age, hand in hand with The Legion, a litter of talented players that shone on the courts around the world and gave the sport of our country 66 titles, including a Grand Slam, five Masters 1,000 and a Master title. There were 14 tennis players born between 1975 and 1984 who left their mark on the racket world and even today continue to inspire new generations. One of the most prominent figures of that group was David Nalbandian, who became number three in the world and won, among other trophies, the 2005 Masters Cup.

After his retirement in 2013, the Cordovan dedicated himself to motor racing, but this Thursday a new chapter in his life will start, again near a tennis court. Because it will debut in the Cordoba Open as the Serbian coach Miomir kecmanovic, 21 years old and 41st in the world. The return of king David the world of the racket aroused curiosity. What happened to the lives of the other members of the Legion? Most are still linked to this sport in different functions; but a couple chose different directions.

Nalbandian, finalist at Wimbledon 2002, is starting his first experience as a coach – he advised that for the moment, it will be a three-week test in Córdoba, Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile, and then he will see how it continues – and added his name to the list of “legionaries” They are also using their own experiences to guide other players.

Juan Ignacio Chela is the one who harvested the most success in his role as coach. The “Skinny”, who reached 15th place in the ranking and won six titles, began working with Diego Schwartzman in August 2016 and since then the Small it did not stop growing. His best season was last year, when he was a semi-finalist at Roland Garros and made the top 10.

Jose Acasuso and Carlos Berlocq also continue to travel the circuit as coaches. “Mutt”, former 20th in the world and owner of three ATP crowns, he has been Guido Pella’s coach since 2018. Under the missionary’s guidance, the Bahiense reached 20th in the ranking in August 2019 and won his first title in São Paulo that same year.

While Charlie, who hung up the racket in 2019 with two trophies on display, made the transition from player to coach quickly. Last year he started working with Agustin Velotti, 375 ° in the ranking, and in this 2021 he also joined the team of Thomas Etcheverry, 234 ° and one of the great promises of Argentine tennis.

Gastón Gaudio, the only Legion player who shouted champion in a Grand Slam (Roland Garros 2004), today also fulfills a role of “driver” of players, although in a different environment. The Cat, who reached fifth place in the classification and added eight trophies as a professional, has been the captain of the Argentine Davis Cup team since mid-2018, first as part of a Triumvirate with Guillermo Coria and Guillermo Cañas and then, since 2019, solo.

Coria and Cañas, as well as Martín Vasallo Argüello, are dedicated to player training. The two Guillermo have their own academies. The Buenos Aires native, former eight of the world and winner of seven titles, after his retirement settled in Miami, where he is in charge of the Rods Tennis Academy, of great prestige.

While, the Magician, who became number three in the world and won nine trophies, drive Coria Tennis, in Rosario, and has also collaborated in recent years with various talent recruitment and youth training programs.

Vassallo, meanwhile, was Executive Director of the Argentine Tennis Association until the end of last year. Whoever reached the top 50 of the ranking then decided to follow other directions and moved to Italy, where today he is the technical director of the Tennis Club Cagliari.

Agustin Calleri He is one of the members of that group that is still linked to tennis from the leadership. The Cordovan, who during his professional career knew how to be 16th in the world and won two titles, took office in May 2018 the presidency of the AAT after overcoming the election to the list led by José Luis Clerc.

With him they also came to the association Vassallo Argüello, Acasuso (who was a member), Mariano zabaleta (he reached 21st place in the ranking and won three tournaments), who continues to serve as vice president; Y Franco Squillari (also owner of three titles and former world number 11), who is the Director of Development, although he also works as a tennis commentator on ESPN broadcasts.

Juan Mónaco, one of the last legionaries to hang up the racket, was encouraged to a different project. Retired since 2017, the Tandilense, former top 10 and winner of 9 titles, launched the agency just over a month ago Summa Sports Y started his career as a sports manager. Your first customer? None other than Schwartzman, with whom he has had a great relationship for many years.

Mariano Puerta and Sergio Roitman they are focused on their business careers. The Cordoba, who reached the ninth step in the ranking and won three trophies, settled in the United States in 2014. He lived in Dallas and Boston, where he gave private tennis lessons; and today he resides in Miami and, although he continues to teach this sport, it is mostly dedicated to real estate business.

Roitman, on the other hand, created Go Events in 2015 together with two partners, Rodrigo Miguel and Fernando Lo Tártaro. “Shotgun”, who retired in 2009 having reached 62nd place in the world rankings and without titles, remains connected to the world of sport thanks to this company, which specializes in manage accommodation, mobility and other needs for media teams or groups of people who must travel to any part of the world for a sporting, fashion or social event.

Reasons of dreamed times

Opinion. By Mariano Ryan

They are times. Defined by different social and economic contexts and, as a consequence of them, also sports. That time that served to establish the bases of the call Argentine legion he had all of that and ended up resulting in a litter that only lacked the icing on the cake: the Davis Cup. That he would arrive later and through a very different path …

Long before the best of that group of players exploded in the late 1990s, they all trained at their clubs first and at their academies or training centers later. There was no technology or cell phones to distract them and it was all tennis, tennis and more tennis. And the more tennis at the beginning, the better results later. No secrets. Also the 1 to 1 of that decade allowed the proliferation of several future tournaments or challengers in the region. The opportunities to play week by week in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia or Bolivia for example, were many. And everything was better for the pocket and the emotions than doing long tours in the United States or Europe. Thus, getting among the 150 or 200 best players in the world was not so difficult for all of them.

It is clear that the mirrors also served. And what if one was encouraged and could achieve the title of Roland Garros (Gaudio) another could reach the final in Bois de Boulogne (Door). And what if one lost respect for the grass and played the definition of Wimbledon without ever having played a match as a professional on that surface (Nalbandian), the good performances there could come sooner rather than later. That “if I beat John Doe in two sets in training, why can’t I dare to win matches at ATP level?” It was the great motivation for all and it became meat for many.

It is true that there was talent to spare. And players of a galactic level like Nalbandian, Gaudio or Coria for example who were the head of a group that brought together three other top ten. The world was talking about the phenomenon of Argentine tennis in those years. It was not a miracle. There were reasons for that success.

