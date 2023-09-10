Nakkila | A motorist collided with obstacles at a traffic construction site, with four dogs on board – traffic blocked on highway 2

The dogs survived the collision without serious damage, but the crushed driver was sent to the central hospital for examination.

Motorist ran into obstacles at the traffic construction site on highway 2 near Nakkila in Satakunta. According to the Finnish Transport Agency, traffic is interrupted between the Nakkila exit and Tervasmäki.

According to the fire marshal on duty at the Satakunta rescue service, the car ended up on its side as a result of the collision. The accident happened after one in the afternoon. In addition to the driver, there were four dogs in the accident car.

According to the fire chief, the dogs survived the collision without serious damage, but the trapped driver was sent to the central hospital for examination.

According to the fire chief, the police are investigating the cause of the accident.