Residents of Nakhodka are unhappy with the decision of the authorities to ban the use of pyrotechnics on New Year’s holidays. They protest in social media posts.

Some do not understand the reasons for this decision, since fireworks were always launched in Nakhodka, even when there was a lot of snow. Many residents have already bought pyrotechnics.

The decision to ban fireworks was made by the Commission for the Prevention and Elimination of Emergencies and Fire Safety. In the city administration Vostokmedia told that during all New Year and Christmas holidays it is forbidden to use pyrotechnics in places where festive events and in residential areas are held.

The rescue department explained this by the fact that this year’s winter turned out to be snowless and dry, and this creates an additional threat of fires. The city has a lot of dry grass and foliage on the lawns, which can catch fire at any moment.

In addition, corporate events are prohibited in Nakhodka. The decision was made in order to prevent coronavirus.