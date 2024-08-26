Nakheel, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding Properties, the real estate development arm of Dubai Holding, today announced the award of a AED 810 million contract to Jan De Nul Dredging Limited for marine construction works on the Palm Jebel Ali project. The project is one of the key projects that serve the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 and is one of the ambitious urban projects that support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish Dubai as the best city to live, work and visit in the world.

Jan De Nul, a subsidiary of the leading international Jan De Nul Group, will be responsible for the dredging and backfilling of land, beach improvement and sand supply works, to support the construction of villas across the island’s fronds.

With dredging and land reclamation already underway, Jan De Nul expects to complete all marine construction work for the Palm Jebel Ali project within two years.

The site for the first eight palm fronds will be ready by the first quarter of 2025, allowing the start of basic infrastructure and construction works for the villas.

Following Nakheel’s recent award of two major infrastructure contracts, work has also begun on the construction of a new highway providing access to Palm Jebel Ali from Sheikh Zayed Road, as well as road and lighting improvements from the mainland to Palm Jebel Ali.

In turn, Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Properties, said: “The project represents a new addition to Dubai’s waterfront destinations and contributes to raising global standards of waterfront living, providing an exceptional range of modern amenities for residents, families and visitors.”

“Our selection of Jan De Nul Dredging is in line with our constant commitment to working with the best partners to deliver our ambitious projects. The company’s proven track record in delivering marine, civil and environmental projects around the world will undoubtedly support Nakheel’s efforts to deliver Palm Jebel Ali at the required speed, and continue its development strategy under the umbrella of Dubai Holding,” added the owner.

Last year, the Palm Jebel Ali project launched more than 700 units in the first phase of Al Safat villas, which are scheduled for delivery in late 2026. These villas will feature eight design styles that blend indoor and outdoor living spaces against a tranquil coastal backdrop.

This progress in infrastructure and marine works directly supports the plans to deliver these highly anticipated homes and realise the vision of Palm Jebel Ali as a major residential and leisure destination.

The island extends over 13.4 kilometres, and includes 16 fronds and a beach extending over 91 kilometres, in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 goal of enhancing access to public beaches.

Nakheel’s innovative and distinctive projects constitute a group of major complexes and residential projects that contribute pivotally to achieving Dubai’s vision.