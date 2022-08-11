Dubai (Etihad)

Nakheel, the world’s leading real estate developer, announced the conclusion of the photography and video competition it had previously launched under the title Through the Lens in cooperation with Nikon, by announcing the names of the winning photographers. The competition witnessed the participation of hundreds of amateurs and professionals, who created amazing photos and videos through their lenses, documenting the splendor and splendor of Nakheel’s residential complexes, shopping malls and its waterfronts.

Testing various imaging techniques, lighting levels and detailed elements of the image, the competition participants captured unprecedented photos and videos of Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Nakheel Mall and other company destinations.

A panel of experts in the field of photography participated in evaluating the best photos and videos taken by the participants in the competition. The committee chose in first place a photo taken by Uwe Wolf Richter of “The Palm Tower”, the iconic towering edifice built by “Nakheel” in the heart of “Palm Jumeirah”. Richter’s photo was distinguished by its black and white composition, and the emphasis on lighting, detailed elements, shadows, patterns and composition, which added more charm and glamor to the majestic tower.

After securing the first place, Richter won a cash prize of 20,000 dirhams, while the other winners won prizes ranging from 15,000 dirhams, 10,000 dirhams, and 5,000 dirhams.

A spokesperson from Nakheel said: “We have always been keen to support the artistic and cultural scene in the UAE by organizing and sponsoring events, partnerships and competitions, including Through the Lens. The importance of such initiatives is evident as they give residents the opportunity to explore our residential complexes and showcase their splendor through an unprecedented artistic perspective.

He continued, “The Through the Lens competition is an integral part of the other artistic and cultural initiatives we sponsor, including the Korean art exhibition “K Art”, which we recently hosted at “Nakhil Mall” and “The Palm Fountain”, the largest fountain in the world, which presents daily shows. To the tunes of local and international music. We extend our warmest congratulations to all the winners of the competition; We confirm our intention to continue to support the artistic and cultural scene by providing more dedicated platforms.

The winners were honored and celebrated at a special ceremony held at Nakheel Mall on Palm Jumeirah, one of Nakheel’s most iconic projects.