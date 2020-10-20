In Ukraine, two underage girls were removed from the train for a riot. This is reported with reference to local media RIA News…

Ukrainian women were traveling on a train en route from Lviv to Kiev. They were in a state of alcoholic intoxication, smoked, walked around the carriage without clothes, and also swore obscenely and listened to music loudly.

The fellow travelers of the brawlers from the next compartment even had to move to another car.

As a result, the head of the train decided to drop off the hooligan girls at the station in the Khmelnytsky region.

The law enforcement agencies said that they did not draw up a protocol on the violators.

They had an explanatory conversation with them and released them. In addition, their behavior was reported to their parents.

