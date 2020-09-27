In the city of Vyborg, Leningrad Region, a naked Russian woman in a raincoat walked around the center and scared a local fisherman. The man reported this in the Vyborg VKontakte group on the VKontakte social network.

Dressed in a black unbuttoned raincoat and boots, a naked blonde in sunglasses walked along the embankment. In this form, she was noticed by a local resident who was fishing.

“Is it okay to walk around our city like that ?! I understand that Indian summer has come, but not to the same extent … I almost fell into the bay with a fishing rod when I turned around, ”the man complained.

He managed to take a picture of the lady and publish the picture for everyone to see on the social network.

