A naked couple chased robbers trying to steal their car in the Australian city of Kununarra, Western Australia. This is reported by the website of the radio station 6PR.

On Monday, April 12, at 2 am, Gregory May and his beloved Saija Linnajaervi were awakened by the sound of their car’s engine running. May said that he noticed two teenagers who were trying to steal their pickup. In order not to let the robbers escape, the lovers jumped out of bed and rushed in pursuit.

“Absolutely naked, we ran out into the street and saw him leave. We chased after him, ”May explained.

The Australian managed to catch up with the car and jump on the bandwagon. He opened the driver’s door and frightened the car thief who was driving. He put pressure on the gas, hoping to escape.

“They crashed into another car, into a garbage can, and then into a fence when they tried to throw me off the car. But I managed to get into the salon, knock out the driver and stop the car, ”the man emphasized.

As a result of the attempted theft, the car was damaged. The teenagers fled the scene.

May escaped with a cut on his arm. He stressed that despite this incident, he intends to continue to sleep naked. “I have been sleeping for 20 years without clothes and I am not going to change anything,” he said.

Earlier it was reported that the newlyweds from the Australian city of Coolum Beach, Queensland, naked chased a burglar who broke into their house and stole the car keys, and frightened him. By this time, all the neighbors had come out to see what was happening.