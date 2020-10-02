Australian actor Hugh Jackman starred naked in a commercial for shoes. The artist published the video in Instagram…

Related materials

In the video, Jackman talks to a RM Williams representative, sitting naked in his office, praising his boots. At the end of the video, the actor begins to rub his back against the chair, inviting the interlocutor to sit in his place.

In late May, Russian pop singer Philip Kirkorov appeared in the guise of a gay paratrooper in a promo video. The artist joked about sticking a weapon in the anus and mouth, after which they promised to beat him.