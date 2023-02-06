If you thought that Dakota Johnson is the only actress who showed more than her share in “50 Shades of Grey”, you might want to check out this list.

Sylvester Stallone is one of the many Hollywood stars who started in the porn industry when they wanted to be famous. However, other actors and actresses have probably had to imagine that they were in an 18+ production to give life to steamy scenes in various movies, like Dakota Johnson in “50 Shades of Grey”, one of the most erotic tapes you can find anywhere. Netflix. In this context, we leave you a list of five artists who showed it all on the big screen.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman He is one of the greatest legends of Hollywood. Her fame and career in the cinema has been built with films in which she does not usually expose her body much, but this does not mean that she never has.

It is enough to go back to 1999, when “Eyes wide shut”, by Stanley Kubrick, hit theaters and the actress shared roles with her then partner, Tom Cruise. The scenes of her hot of her made more than clear the great chemistry of her.

Nicole Kidman in “Eyes wide shut.” Photo: Warner Bros.

margot robbie

If you thought that “Babylon” is the most unbridled project that margot robbie has starred in, you may want to watch “The Wolf of Wall Street” to give your verdict. In this Martin Scorsese film, the actress gave life to the romantic interest of Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and she had a fully nude sequence and showed herself as she came into the world.

Margot Robbie in “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Photo: Paramount Pictures

Maggie Gyllenhaal

In 2002, “The Secretary” was released, considered one of the most erotic films of the time. Because? Well, Maggie Gyllenhaal she played a secretary who had a rather sexual and wild relationship with her boss. This, as you can imagine, included very suggestive sequences, in which the artist let out of her the most sensual and provocative side of her.

Bradley Cooper

Guillermo del Toro premiered “The Alley of Lost Souls” in 2021 with Bradley Cooper as one of its protagonists. Although the plot of the film was one of terror and mystery, due to the needs of the script, the actor had to take off all his clothes and perform a frontal nude when entering a bathtub.

Although nothing particularly visible was exposed, the transparency of the water caused thousands to step back in frame on more than one occasion.

Bradley Cooper in “The Alley of Lost Souls.” Photo: 20th Century Fox

Tom Hardy

Hardy He is also one of the actors who seems to have no problem taking off his clothes in front of the cameras. Such was the case with the film Bronsonby director Nicolas Winding Refn, in which Tom was frontally nude.