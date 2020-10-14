Sydney Veterinary School third year students posed naked for a charity calendar. This is reported by the Camden-Narellan Advertiser.

Dozens of boys and girls took part in the filming. On the pages of the calendar, they pose surrounded by horses, cows and agricultural machinery. Apart from hats and shoes, there is nothing on them.

Calendars sold 25 Australian dollars (1.4 thousand rubles). All proceeds will be donated to the charity Aussie Helpers. “She is helping villagers and farmers who have been stymied by the drought of the past two years, floods, wildfires and now COVID,” said Clemence King, 23, who helped organize the filming.

According to her, the preparation of the new calendar almost fell through due to the pandemic. The students had to keep their distance, so this year there are no frames in which they touch each other or hug. Group photographs were taken in several steps and then assembled together.

The Sydney School of Veterinarians is Australia’s leading veterinary center. For ten years, students have been annually releasing a “naked” calendar that allows them to collect donations of 100 thousand Australian dollars (5.5 million rubles).

In 2020, students at the University of Edinburgh’s School of Veterinary Research posed naked for the 2020 charity calendar. 94 girls participated in the filming.