For as long as she can remember, comedian Carolyn Bergier has had a recurring nightmare in which she is onstage partially nude.

The difference this time is that she is completely naked, and this is not a dream. Bergier recently walked on stage in a New York City basement with no clothes on, looked out at the sold-out crowd of 75, and realized she’d made a mistake: she forgot to remove the hair tie from her doll.

She tossed the hair bow aside and said, “I knew I was too dressed up for the occasion.” Big laughs.

“This is as vulnerable as you can be,” Bergier, 38, later said. “That’s what drew me in.”

Billy Procida, 33, a producer and host of “The Naked Comedy Show,” has been performing naked comedy since he attended New York University. Realizing that there had been no regular strip shows in New York since the pandemic began, he saw an opportunity. Tickets for his first “Naked Comedy Show” last September sold out 10 days in advance. He now presents two a month and most have been sold out.

Features veteran comedians. The material they present tends not to differ much from their usual presentations. Procida said he was looking for diversity, not just in race, gender and sexual orientation, but also in body type. About two out of three comedians turn down the offer. Accepting and then backing down is common.

Some of the members of the public attend regularly, including nudists.

“These people are starving for events where they can take their clothes off for two hours,” Procida said. That’s why she’s made the clothing in the first two rows optional.

The most surprising aspect of “The Naked Comedy Show” might be how asexual it is. The jokes were less raunchy than what can be found at the Comedy Cellar, also in town.

The first time 27-year-old comedian Nick Viagas performed there, he took Viagra before going on stage. It didn’t work. Too scared.

The men on the poster generally talked more about being naked than the women.

Dwayne Cullen stopped his performance, pretending to forget a joke, then leaned down and picked up a small square of paper from under his foreskin. He spent some time unfolding it before reading the joke written there. The crowd roared, grimacing.

Bergier surprised herself by her lack of nerve. “It was fun, not a big transformative thing,” she said before praising the audience. “I feel like they are disarmed if you are naked,” she said. “Everyone lowers their guard.”

By: JASON ZINOMAN