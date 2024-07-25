Ciudad Juárez— The body of a naked man was found this morning on a property in San Isidro, where he was dumped by unknown persons.

A coordinator of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) assigned to the Valle District, said that they received a citizen report that reported a person murdered on a road next to a crop field, on the Juárez-Porvenir highway, near Clemente Toquinto Street.

The victim showed signs of torture and his physical characteristics match those of a man who had been reported missing since yesterday when he went to a gas station in the town.

The man could be Alonso Arturo VA, 21, said a police officer who compared the tattoos of the man found dead with a photograph they had with them in the missing person report.

The scene was secured and the State Investigation Agency was notified.

There are now 66 victims of intentional homicide in Ciudad Juárez during the current month.