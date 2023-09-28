Nakagami and Honda still together

The 31 year old Japanese driver Takaaki Nakagami he recently extended his contract with Honda for a further season, to race in Lucio Cecchinello’s team for the seventh consecutive season, with the Idemitsu branded livery. Certainly the lack of competitiveness of the Golden Wing’s RC213V contributed to making its seat not among the most coveted on the entire starting grid and this allowed the expert Asian driver to obtain reconfirmation despite less than exciting results.

In fact, in six championships Nakagami has never managed to get on the podiumnot even in the years in which Marc Marquez was reaping successes and in this 2023 in which Honda is confirming itself in last place among the manufacturers, it is certainly not performing miracles.

The Japanese centaur can boast eighth place in Assen as his best result and currently is 18th in the world ranking, behind two other hondists such as Alex Rins and Marc Marquez – who missed 8 and 5 world championship stages respectively. In Japan, his home race, Nakagami can boast 4th place in Moto2 in 2016 as his best result, while in the premier class he only scored once in three participations, with 15th place in 2018.

Nakagami’s words at the press conference

“I’m definitely in better physical condition. I’m happy to be back at my home GP, with friends, family and fans. I am extremely excited.

Goals? This weekend is very important for me and for the Honda team. On a personal level I know that I will give my best to try to be competitive. From FP1 we will look for maximum performance, e.g from Friday we must be in the top 10. Every session will be important for the team.

A possible farewell for Marc Marquez? It would be a huge loss, because he knows how to drive the Honda and has extraordinary talent. We all believe and hope that he can stay in Honda.”