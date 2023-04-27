At the end of last year, it became known that Yuji Nakaformer head of sonic team, had been formally charged after his arrest for illegal insider trading. The case went before the Tokyo District Court in March, and charges were Naka to acquire shares in Japanese developers aiming and ATeam before it was publicly announced that both studios were working on projects for his then-employer, Square Enix.

At the first trial on March 2, Naka admitted to the charges, but in a recent update, it appears that he is now trying to pin at least part of the blame on secretarial error.

defense of Naka it is that the purchase of the shares was not premeditated and that seeing information to which he should not have had access led him to his eventual course of action. Some might suggest that it is a weak argument, but as some have said, this may be the only option for Naka at this time to secure a more lenient sentence. The charge in the trial is that Nakaonce he had bought the shares, he intended to resell them at a higher price, assuming that their value would increase due to the aforementioned announcements – Dragon Quest Touch (Aiming) and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier (ATeam), the latter of which has since been shut down. the only game of Naka during his time at Square Enix he was poorly received Balan Wonderworld.

Via: Time Extension

Author’s note: defense of Naka It may seem weak but, let’s not forget that we are talking about Japan. So they could even impute a punishment that will seem insignificant to us on this side of the world.