EarthquakeNajib Amhali’s joint fundraising campaign for Morocco has raised €900,000 so far. The Moroccan-Dutch comedian said this on Friday evening in the special broadcast Together for Morocco, in which attention is drawn to the earthquake in the country.

Soon after the earthquake, Amhali started a fundraising campaign together with organizations Najiba Foundation, Winning Wheels Foundation and Winning Wheels Morocco. After a few days of hard work, six trucks full of aid are on their way to Morocco. “Tents, mattresses, medical supplies go to our local partners in Morocco,” Najib Amhali reports on Instagram.

The earthquake caused extensive damage in an area north of the city of Marrakesh, killing around three thousand people. ‘Aid for Morocco: the result so far. Six trucks with tents, mattresses, beds, flashlights, medical supplies, sleeping bags, generators and pampers. Volunteers have worked hard to achieve this great result. We are very grateful for all the donations and your efforts,” Amhali writes.

The action was set up by his own Najib Foundation, together with the Najiba foundation, Winning Wheels foundation and Winning Wheels Morocco. "The villages in the area have been particularly hard hit, causing many people to become homeless," the organizations write.

In the special broadcast, well-known Dutch people appealed to donate via Giro 6868. With the broadcast on NPO 1, BNNVARA and the VPRO to support the Dutch-Moroccan community in the Netherlands. There was music by Numidia and Nick Schilder, and Mayor Aboutaleb of Rotterdam and actor/writer Abbie Chalgoum were seated at the table.

Friday prayer

In many other places in the Netherlands, mosques have paid extensive attention to the earthquake in Morocco during Friday prayers. Several mosques also held fundraisers for the victims.

It was a lot busier in the As-Soennah mosque in The Hague than on other Fridays, says board chairman Abdelhamid Taheri. According to him, a few thousand people visited the mosque in the afternoon, many of whom attended the fundraiser. The mosque only collects money and not goods, he says. "With stuff you never know whether it will arrive in good condition and whether there is really a need for it. You can also buy most of it in Morocco," he says.

Money

The money will be spent through an organization in Morocco with which the mosque has been working for years and which knows the affected area well, says Taheri. That is also one of the reasons why the mosque is not yet organizing a fundraising campaign for the victims of the floods in Libya. “Collecting is easy, but you also have to ensure that the money goes to the right place.” He could not say how many donations the mosque received on Friday. The promotion will last until Sunday evening. “Then we have to start counting.”

A fundraising campaign during Friday prayers in the As-Sunnah mosque in The Hague. During the prayer, the victims of the earthquake in Morocco were remembered. © ANP



In Leiden, the services in the Imam Malik Mosque and the Al-Hijra Mosque were also well attended. The sermons discussed the earthquake in detail and also paid a lot of attention to the relief efforts from the Netherlands. Both mosques also raise money for earthquake victims. More than 20,000 euros have been raised.

Mosques in Amsterdam and Rotterdam also raise money. The Moroccan Mosques South Netherlands association will hold a collection evening on Friday and Saturday in the Al-Fath mosque in Bergschenhoek, near Rotterdam.



