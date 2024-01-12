Thirty years in the business, a debut as a film director and a new life without drink, drugs and other excesses: it took a while, but comedian/actor Najib Amhali finally seems to be living a mature, sensible life. “Now the alarm goes off at seven o'clock, I take the children to school and I feel fresh and good,” he says in this interview from our weekend magazine Mezza.
#Najib #Amhali #39I #famous #people #looked #carried #secret #me39
Space | The ball launcher, leaking fuel, continues its journey
The lander has succeeded in snapping pictures and operating scientific equipment.American The Astrobotic company's lander continues its journey towards the...
Leave a Reply