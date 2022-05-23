Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan International Racing Festival for Purebred Arabian Horses continued its activities, as Capnelli Tracks in the Italian capital Rome and Wargim in Belgium hosted races from the Al Wathba Stallions Cup Series, as part of the 14th edition of the festival.

The Al Wathba Stallions races are held, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, in line with the festival’s strategy, with the aim of supporting owners and breeders, in most countries of the world, and motivating them to increase interest in the Arabian horse.

Al-Nujaifi Racing horses dominated the first and second places in the Al Wathba Stallions Cup race for a distance of 1600 meters, at the Italian Capnelli track, with the participation of 10 purebred Arabian horses at the age of only three years, and the total prize money amounted to 11,000 euros.

Najeeb Al-Zaman, by Najafi Racing, under the supervision of EC Racing stables and led by Angel Francois Acosta, won the race title by a difference of 0.75 lengths from his stable companion, “Baghdad”, led by Dario de Tocco, after an exciting competition that held the breath of the crowd who witnessed the race.

The champion clocked a time of 1:47:10 minutes, while he came in third place, 3 lengths behind the “Dreams” duo, by Marco Giagnori, under the supervision of Maria Konita, and led by Josep Arsjovic.

On the other hand, the horse “Heavenly Tian” by Joachim Wismayr, under the supervision of Rem Wismayer, and led by Queen Clemens, swept his competitors in the Stallions Cup for a distance of 1600 meters, at the Belgian track of Warghem, for which financial prizes of 5,000 euros were allocated.

11 horses participated in the race for horses aged four years and over, and the “Heavenly Tian” won by 4 lengths over “Lady de Soleil” for SBM Horse Racing, under the supervision of Bositma Mold and led by Cob Vander Beek.

The champion recorded a time of 1:51:56 minutes at a speed of 51.63 km/h, while the third “Hafsa de Monlo” came by Terry Dillo, under the supervision of the same owner, and led by Fabi Lefebvre.

