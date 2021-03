Muslims pray at the Imam Ali Mosque, one of the holy places of Shiite Islam, in Najaf, Iraq. © France 24

Pope Francis, the highest representative in the world of the Catholic Church, will visit the city of Najaf, the cradle of Shiite Islam in Iraq, during his historic tour of the country. The population of Najaf, the city that houses the great thinkers and religious of this Islamic minority and some of its main religious symbols, such as the Imam Ali Mosque, awaits the visit, a gesture of unity between Catholicism and Islam.