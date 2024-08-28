Chihuahua, Chih.- To say that the judicial reform as proposed and the elimination of autonomous bodies do not affect the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) is naive and imprecise, said Miguel Nájera Villegas, president of the Mexican Institute of Financial Executives (IMEF).

He explained that if the constitutional reforms are approved, they would complicate the review of the USMCA in 2026 and, in a catastrophic scenario, they could put the treaty at risk.

Meanwhile, Eduardo Turati, head of Engagement and Media at IMEF, explained that when the USMCA was approved, certain conditions related to democratic openness and a series of counterweights were established, and many of the autonomous regulatory bodies were the product not only of civil society, which pushed for them because they were necessary, but also as a commitment to the legality and rule of law that the treaty required.

As an example, Nájera Villegas pointed out that the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) is an autonomous body that can resolve disputes between individuals, which gives investors the certainty that disputes will be resolved without political criteria, but merely technical ones.

The disappearance of autonomous bodies such as the Federal Economic Competition Commission (Cofece), the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI), the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) and the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH), he reiterated, would have serious consequences for the economy and investor confidence, because there would be no longer specialized technical bodies necessary to avoid biased government intervention that alters technical decisions on free competition and concurrence in the Mexican market.

The next Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard, rejected that the T-MEC could be affected by the changes to the Constitution, after warning that issues related to judges are not part of the trilateral agreement.