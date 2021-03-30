Russian director Ilya Naishuller admitted that he lobbied the studio to replace South Korean antagonists with Russians in the American film Nobody. The filmmaker spoke about this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“When we got the script, the villains were South Koreans. I said, “Guys, that’s the deal. I love South Korean cinema. But that’s where my knowledge of South Korean culture ends. So I’ll do the same with the South Koreans that you did in John Wick,” the director explained.

Naishuller suggested that the producers make the Russians the villains, since this was more suited to “his style.” “I said, ‘We make them villains, but we treat them with respect and portray them as realistic, like modern Russian gangsters.” Everyone agreed, Derek [Колстад, сценарист] noted: “I love Russians as bad guys. You guys are scary.” I replied: “Really? I would consider it a compliment,” – recalled the filmmaker.

He added that in order to revise the script and introduce elements from the life of Russian gangster groups there, he “through a friend of one friend of another friend” talked to a person who had dealings with the gangster’s common fund.

On March 29, it became known that the film “Nobody” over the past weekend led the release in the United States. The film grossed $ 6.7 million in American cinemas, overtaking the Disney cartoon “Paradise and the Last Dragon” and the tape “The Tread of Chaos.” This is the first time that a film by a Russian director has led the US release.

Bob Odenkerk played the leading role in Nobody (Better Call Soul and Breaking Bad). Alexey Serebryakov and Alexander Pal also starred in the film.