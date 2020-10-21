In the last seven months after school closures due to the corona virus epidemic lockdown, these girls now do not even remember the count of how many men slept with them and how many of them used condoms, but they remember sleeping together In return for when he asked for money, many times just a dollar, he was beaten. With the loss of family employment due to the epidemic, these girls were forced to enter the marshes to feed their siblings.Corona virus infection or NIV infection is not as big a hunger for these girls sitting on their small room bed in a building in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya. Sitting there, the youngest of 16, 17 and 18 year old girls says, “Nowadays, even if you get to earn five dollars, it is equal to gold.” These three friends split the rent of $ 20 for their room.

‘Corona wasted water’

According to UNICEF, an agency working for children in the United Nations, the epidemic has blamed all the success against child labor in recent years. Child labor has increased worldwide for the first time since 2000. The United Nations has warned that millions of children will be pushed into unsafe jobs and the situation will worsen due to the closure of schools.

1000 school girls became sex workers

Former sex worker Mary Mugure has launched a campaign called ‘Night Nurse’ to save the girls who walk on her old path. He says that since the school closed in March in Kenya, about 1,000 schoolgirls from Nairobi and surrounding areas have become sex workers. Most of them are helping their parents to manage their household expenses. Worst of all, these girls also have an 11-year-old girl.

Work stopped in epidemic

The three girls sitting in the room do not have fathers, their mothers and siblings are responsible for their mothers, but due to the lockdown, the work of the mothers has stopped, in such a situation, the three have taken the responsibility to feed everyone. The mothers of two used to wash clothes in the homes of others and the mother of the third used to sell vegetables but the work of three has stopped in the epidemic.

Siblings are taking responsibility

These girls used to work earlier, they were associated with a popular dance group and they used to get money for part time but due to curfew the streets of Nairobi got vacant and their income stopped. One of the girls told, “Now I send some money daily ($ 1.84) to my mother, so that she can feed others (siblings).”