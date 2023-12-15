Nairo Quintana He lived an overwhelming 2023, no team wanted to open the door for him to compete in the WorldTourafter being disqualified from Tour de France 2022 because in two of his blood tests the substance tramadol was found, banned in competition by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

His case was questioned by international cycling and many turned their backs on him in his prime. He Arkea Samsicthe team he signed for in 2019, removed him after adverse tests, decided not to extend his contract, something that had been confirmed during the Vuelta a España in 2022, so he was left without a 'job'.

Nairo Quintana spoke about his difficult moment.

However, a light opened to return to the best races in the world, at the end of this year, the Movistar Team, the squad with which it won the Vuelta a España 2016 and the Giro d'Italia 2014, It opened the door for him to experience a stellar comeback.

Eusebio Unzué, head of the Iberian team, once again gave a friendly arm to Nairo Quintana, who signed a one-year contract to compete in 2024 and show that he is not rusty, that there is strength in his legs to fight for important things.

Nairo Quintana at a press conference. Photo: Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

But not everything is happiness for the cyclist born in Cómbita, Boyacá, the shadow of that adverse result due to tramadol continues to haunt him and from certain sectors of international cycling they continue to attack him mercilessly.

This time, it was the French Antoine Vayer, former team sports director Festinawho launched a poisonous message through his social networks, and without hiding, attacked Nairo Quintana and his coffee brand head on.

Photo: Instagram: @nairoQuinCo

“Quintana's double effect boost before your first winter outings. (More than two cups are not recommended)“were the explosive words of Vayerreferring to Nairo's coffee brand.

It is not the first, nor will it be the last attack that you will receive Nairo Quintana in the world of international cycling. Some weeks ago, Thomas Dekker, Former Dutch cyclist who had problems with doping, came out to criticize vehemently.

“Why did you use tramadol? The only way it could reach the body is through oral ingestion (…) It bothers me a little, because there is a need to protect people in a vulnerable state, but no explanations were given here. And although cycling today is much cleaner, this is a warning. If he ingested that, then what other things could he have taken?“, said.

Coffee ☕️ 100% tramadolica 💊, the double effect of Quintana ahead of your premiere winter sorties 🚴‍♂️. (Pas plus deux tasses conseillées) pic.twitter.com/7QldQtX0Q8 — 🅰ntoine GO 📸🖋️ (@festinaboy) December 14, 2023

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

