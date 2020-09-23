The doctor and the physiotherapist who assisted the Colombian Nairo Quintana during the last Tour de France were released, reported this Wednesday the Marseille Prosecutor’s Office, which is in charge of the investigation into a possible case of doping.

The arrest of the two, which had begun on Monday, ended last night, the Prosecutor’s Office explained in a statement, which insisted that the investigations continue and that there will also be new interrogations before making a decision on all the elements collected.

In any case, the Public Ministry did not report any accusation or against the two doctors nor against the cyclists who also gave testimony.

Quintana confirmed that he had been questioned the first time on the 16th but he assured that in the registration of the hotel room where he was staying during the Tour stage that day the Gendarmerie did not find doping substances.

The 30-year-old Arkea leader, too He assured that he has nothing to hide and that he has been a “clean” runner throughout his career.

Before the researchers he has also provided statement from another rider on your team. According to the French press, his brother Drayer, who also played the French round with him.

Investigators want to verify if they could commit the crimes of possession of substances or use of prohibited methods for an athlete, and transport and illegal possession of doping substances.

The second of these two crimes is punishable by up to five years in prison and 375,000 euros fine and the first with up to one year and 3,750 euros.

For the doctor and the physiotherapist, in this still preliminary judicial investigation there are five charges that are being examined, and that they are punished with sentences of up to five years in prison and a 75,000 euro fine.