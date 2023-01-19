Nairo Quintana he would be a matter of hours away from venturing into cycling in Italy, as there is talk of the option of reaching an agreement with the Corratec team, from the Proteam category.

In a chat with EL TIEMPO, Serge Parsani, manager of said newly created squad, confirmed the interest that exists to have Quintana in his ranks. However, he also revealed that there are two specific obstacles that, for the moment, have delayed the signing: the economic part and the delays in the sanction that Quintana received in the last Tour de France, due to the appearance of the prohibited substance tramadol in competition. – in two of your blood samples.

Now, with such background information, it was confirmed that the Corratec will be in the Giro d’Italia 2023a competition that Nairo already won in 2014 and that would further motivate his arrival in the Italian team.

Nairo Quintana would return to the Giro

Nairo Quintana won at Monte Grappa in the 2014 Giro d’Italia.

“We will see what happens with the organization of the Giro d’Italia because if we have Nairo we want to run important tests,” Parsani told this newspaper on Wednesday afternoon.

And this Thursday, it became known that Corratec, in effect, will run the great ‘nazionale’, at the invitation of the organization.

“It’s great news to be in the Giro, this surely gives us a great boost for the season, it is an important objective and a reference point to reach our best form“Commented Alexander Konychev, an Italian cyclist who would be Nairo’s teammate at Corratec, after being questioned about the news.

According to his family, Quintana would be traveling to Europe in the next few days to establish his relationship.

Although it is not a contract with a WorldTour team, his possible return to the great Italian is perceived as something positive, in the midst of the difficult situation after the sanction received during the Tour de France.

