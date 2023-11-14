Nairo Quintana He is already preparing what will be his assault in 204 after confirming his return to the Movistar team, where he was from 2012 to 2019.

The cyclist from Boyacá said a few weeks ago that his goal is to run as much as he can next season and that is why he has not stopped training in recent months.

What is known

Quintana has not competed in a stage race since July 2022, when he was disqualified from the Tour de France, because two of his blood tests showed the substance tramadol, banned by the International Cycling Union (UCI) in competition.

Then it was the Cycling World Cup and This year, in February, he won the bronze medal in the National championships, so the idea of ​​being in the road test of the 2023 National Games In the coffee axis it seduces him.

Nairo Quintana

The competition will be this Wednesday the 15th at 10:30 in the morning and can be followed through Colombia sign.

It has already been confirmed by the Games organization that the event will take place along the Café Highway.

TIME spoke with the Colombian Cycling Federationwhich confirmed that although he registered, Quintana will not be part of the National Games batch.

