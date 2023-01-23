After the revealing interview that Roger Legeay gave to EL TIEMPO, president of the Movement for Credible Cycling, a recognized association for clean sports, it was learned that Nairo Quintana would retire from professional cycling.

Quintana would leave the bicycle at a competitive level after the options to continue his career in Europe were supposedly exhausted. This was confirmed by Luis Escobar and the members of the team of the ‘Ciclismo en grande’ program, through their YouTube channel.

Minutes later, Jairo Chávez, a member of said group and recognized as a man close to Quintana’s entourage, later confirmed it on ‘RCN Radio’.

“So far Nairo has said that he is getting off the bike, competitively speaking”Escobar expressed in the last edition of his program.

As EL TIEMPO learned, the rider has a press conference scheduled for next Wednesday morning, around 9:30 am Apparently, the announcement would be made at the conference. However, sources close to the Boyacá cyclist told this newspaper that they are surprised by the information expressed in the press and ask to wait until Wednesday.

Luis Quintana, father of the cyclist, spoke with EL TIEMPO and stated that the issue has not been discussed in the family so far.

Quintana, in suspense

Since Nairo Quintana was sanctioned in the last Tour de France, after the substance tramadol was found in two of his blood samples in competition, uncertainty has clouded his career.

Although the substance is not considered a doping agent and Quintana has no restrictions to compete in the elite, the scandal over said case would have diminished the options to maintain his career at the top of cycling.

In recent days, it was said in the Italian press that Quintana would join Corratec’s nascent ProTeam team. However, everything indicates that he fell.

