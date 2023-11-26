Nairo Quintana has become news in recent weeks for his brand new signing for the Movistar Team, a team with which he shone a few years ago and won the Tour of Spain and the Giro d’Italiaa career that took him to the Olympus of international cycling.

The runner born in Cómbita, Boyacá, was off the roads for more than 12 months after testing positive for tramadol in the Tour de France 2022. In addition, Nairo was left without a team after the turbulent departure of Arkea Samsic.

However, ‘the sun came out again’ for Nairo Quintana and Movistar It opened the doors for him to race in the major competitions of the 2024 World Tour season.

This Sunday, the Colombian cyclist organized the fifth edition of the Gran Fondo de Nairo, which took place on the roads of Santander with the participation of more than 4,200 amateur and professional cyclists.

What caught attention is that before the exhibition race and in a press conference, he asked his fans for some patience and explained that he is returning to his form.

“You have to be patient because I haven’t run in a while.”. While others were doing the Giro d’Italia, I was in Colombia, with people telling me I was crazy or to stop,” said the rider.

Finally, he stated that he is in good shape, but he must improve himself to compete against the best cyclists in the world, a situation that ‘does not scare him’.

“On balance, I am in shape. With numbers in training similar to those he did when he did big competitions. It doesn’t scare me much, but contact with the platoon is different. It will be a matter of training and legs,” concluded Nairo Quintana.

