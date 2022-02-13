The Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintana achieved a stage victory and the title of the Tour de la Provence, which completed its last stage this Sunday between Manosque and Montagne de Lure, 166 km.

It was a hard day, which started with cold and very hot in the lot. The day had a group in front that dominated for much of the track.

The lot that opened the route was made up of Luke Rowe, Alexis Gougeard, Nicolas Debeaumarche, Romain Combaud, and Jonathan Couanon, who came to have a difference of more than four minutes over the leader’s lot, Filippo Ganna.

The mountain, the queen

However, when the mountain loomed, when the caravan was approaching the finish line, the difference was considerably reduced, thanks to the action of the Arkea-Samsic and Quick-Step teams, who had an interest in fighting for the general classification.

At 35 kilometers from the finish line, the difference between the leading group and the large group was 2 minutes 52 seconds.

Colombian Miguel Flórez was in charge of stepping into the back group in search of lowering the difference and to do damage to the rivals of Nairo, his teammate.

Flórez’s work had its effect, because with 20 km to go the difference between the leaders and the secondary group was only two minutes.

Another of those who were interested in lowering this difference was Iván Ramiro Sosa, the current champion of the race, who lost the chance to fight for the title because the difference condemned him, but he did aspire to win the day.

The pace was strong and 15 km from the finish line the road got steep and the lot broke. The difference with the pointers was only one minute.

Combaud and Debeaumarche moved to the front, they went alone, the lot breathed close to them.

Combaud let go and the loner left. At 9 km from the finish line, he only maintained a 30-second difference over the pack that was chasing him.

At 5 km the pointer was captured, Quikc-Step and TotalEnergies were leading the pace. Nairo and his team, calm down. Iván Sosa, very pending.

Quintana attacked at 4.4 km. but he took Alaphilippe. The two of them left alone. And 3.2 km from the finish he released the Frenchman, who answered him.

Sosa reached Alaphilippe, but Nairo quickened his pace and took the saint and the alms.

Classifications

Stage

1. Nairo Quintana 4hrs 23mins 06s

2. Mattias Skjelmose at 37s

3. Matteo Jorgenson at 37s

4. Ivan Sosa at 39 s

5. Ilan van Wilder at 41s

6. Emanuel Ghebreigzabhier at 45 s

7. Julian Alaphilippe at 47s

8. Pierre Latour at 49s

9. Keny Elisson 59s

10. Geoffrey Bouchard at 1min 03s

general

1. Nairo Quintana 12:09:11

2. Julian Alaphilippe at 27s

3. Mattias Skjelmose at 34s

4. Pierre Latour at 36 s

5. Ilan van Wilder at 46s

6. Filippo Ganna at 59s

7. Samuele Batistella at 1 min 21 sec

8. Aurelien Paret-Peintre at 1 min 45 sec

9. Maxime Bouet at 1 min 56 sec

10. Louis Vervaeke at 2 min 55 sec

