Nairo Quintana He said no, now yes. , He was confirmed as one of the figures of the Colombian National Road Championships, that will be held in the city of Bucaramanga between next February 2 and 5.

Quintana, last Wednesday, at the press conference in which he confirmed that he was not retiring from cycling, warned that he would not be in the Nationals because “he was not in shape.”

(Dani Alves: heartbreaking account of the victim’s lawyer, video)

(Egan Bernal’s mother had her last radiotherapy)

However, the Fedeciclismo included his name in the list of participants, along with Egan Bernal and Rigoberto Uránin a reverse of the Boyacá cyclist.

“Without a doubt, the confirmation of Nairo Quintana who will be part of the

of the group of 134 elite cyclists who will compete in Bucaramanga, after

register for the event with the Colombian Cycling Federation,

on the afternoon of this Thursday,” the entity wrote in the press release.

The foregoing indicates that Quintana will play his first competition after four months, since the last time he ran he did it in the World Championship in September 2022.

the lapse

On Wednesday, at the press conference, the champion of the Italy spin In 2014 he made another good announcement, that he was studying at the university.

“I want to tell you that I am studying. I start another semester of accounting at the Sergio Arboleda University. I enter the second semester. I am primiparous, but I continue”, said the runner.

However, the Sergio Arboleda University, In which he is studying, he uploaded a photo of Quintana’s card to his social networks and it is clear that the career he is studying is business administration. (Cristiano Ronaldo: fans rebuke him and he “blames his” rival “, video)

(James Rodríguez reveals his problem in the Colombian National Team: “I had a friction”)

Welcome, champ! @NairoQuinCo He is a Sergist student. 🚴‍♂️💙😍 The champion of the 2014 Giro d’Italia and the 2016 Tour of Spain, he announced that he will continue his sports career, along with his training as a Business Administrator at La Sergio. 👉https://t.co/5uNpf4uGY9 pic.twitter.com/17uI2Rf19z — Sergio Arboleda University | #SergistaSiempre (@USergioArboleda) January 25, 2023

Sports