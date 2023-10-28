The Colombian cyclist Nairo Quintanawho has been without a team for a year, returns to Movistar five years after leaving, as reported this Saturday by the Spanish team.

Quintana, 33 years old, wore the colors of Movistar from 2012 to 2019, a team with which he achieved the great achievements of his professional career such as the 2014 Giro d’Italia, the 2016 Vuelta a España and three podiums (second in 2013 and 2015 and third in 2016) in the Tour de France.

“I’m excited to be back home. It’s been a difficult year. Days without sleep, many days of enormous sacrifice, getting on the bike and trying to walk forward, rain or shine. But it’s been worth it. I’m not going to miss the opportunity. I know the values ​​of the team, the values ​​of the sport. I am going to give my all to do well and I want to contribute to the team to obtain the best results,” said Quintana when announcing his return to the Spanish team.

“I thank Movistar, Telefónica and the team for this great opportunity, which I have been waiting for for so long. With my heart, and with my legs, I am going to give everything, for them and for the fans. I hope that this cycle will be many successes for the team,” he added.

Nairo’s role in Movistar

Photo: Villar López / EFE

Regarding the news, the one who spoke was the head of Movistar himself, Eusebio Unzué, general manager of the team, who detailed the role that Nairo will play in the team.

“I have to say that Nairo is a great reinforcement. He is only 33 years old and is in shape, I know, because he has not stopped training in Andorra, where he resides with his entire family and maintains a great relationship with Enric Masthe leader of the team,” said Unzué in statements to El País of Spain.

Nairo Quintana and Fabio Unzué, at a press conference prior to the start of Colombia Oro y Paz.

Photo: Taken from @MovistarCo

“Obviously, he will work for our leader (Mas) in the grand tours, but he will have the opportunity to show that he is still a winner in other races,” he added.

After leaving Movistar, Nairo Quintana signed for the French team Arkea, whose step, from 2020 to 2022, was discreet, competing only in the Tour de France in the grand rounds. His best result, in those three years, was a fourth place in the Vuelta a Catalunya in 2022 and a fifth in Paris-Nice also that year.

Nairo Quintana has spent all of 2023 without racing in a team structure.

SPORTS WITH EFE

